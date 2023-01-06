9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 premiere date delayed; why?

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is still 100% coming to Fox. However, we’re going to be waiting a little longer for it than we first thought.

Today, the folks over at the network confirmed that the Rob Lowe rescue series has been delayed, and the plan now is for it to air on Tuesday, January 24 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. We haven’t heard many details about the first episode back as of yet, but we expect that we won’t for at least another handful of days.

Just in case you are wondering why the show has been pushed back, that has a good bit to do with the change-up when it comes to The Resident. That show, rather than having a two-hour finale as first planned, is going to air its remaining season 6 episodes over two separate weeks. That means we’ll be waiting for a little while longer to see the spin-off. Rest assured that the delay won’t have any sort of impact on the episode count for season 4 or anything else long-term.

The thing we’re the most curious about right now is rather simple: Why isn’t Fox just putting Lone Star on Mondays again? Ever since the show was announced for Tuesday night, we were surprised for that very reason.

What lies ahead for season 4?

We’re of course anticipating a lot of big, emotional stuff involving TK and Carlos. Why wouldn’t we get more after the end of season 3? Of course, we’re sure that there are some more developments in Owen’s life, and some of the same dramatic / life-or-death circumstances we’ve seen in the past will return.

