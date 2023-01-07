Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: Why no reveal before BMF?

We all know that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is going to be coming to Starz on March 17 — and, of course, we want more soon! The real question here is simply when we are going to have a chance to see more insight on what’s next, including a trailer.

Was there a chance that we were going to get something substantial before the premiere of BMF? Let’s just say that at one point, this was on our wishlist. Unfortunately, it’s just not something that came to pass at the end of the day.

So why didn’t the network decide to release something going into this episode? Well, the only thing that we can say about this right now is pretty simple: It’s not time yet! There are going to be some more opportunities to see a trailer down the road and typically, networks release these either a month or a month and a half before the show comes back.

In the end, we would say to keep your eyes peeled come February for some good stuff: There’s a reasonably good chance that Starz will show a trailer or at least a promo for Ghost before a BMF episode at that point, but we certainly think that they are going to share it online at the same exact time. We don’t think for a second that they are going to be out to limit their total audience here. After all, why would they? There’s so much to anticipate with the latest batch of episodes, especially when you consider that Zeke is dead and there could be a certain amount of revenge that comes as a result of that…

