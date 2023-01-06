Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: No reveal in BMF?

We tend to think that if you’re like us, you are going to be excited to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere at some point in the future. You may have even hoped, on some level, that there would be big news revealed alongside the BMF premiere this week.

After all, doesn’t this make a reasonable amount of sense? Well, you can argue that putting a start-date announcement for the Joseph Sikora series before the premiere today made some sense. Both shows are executive produced by 50 Cent, air on the same network in Starz, and share at least some of the same audience. We don’t think that this argument is an impossible one to consider.

Alas, the BMF premiere has come and gone and with that, we’ve learned nothing more about the start date of Force season 2. Why is that? The simplest answer that we can give you is this: We’re still a little too far away from the premiere for some big news to come out! We do think that Starz will roll out the red carpet for the new season at some point, but we could be stuck waiting until we get around to March to get some specific news on Tommy Egan’s future. For now, we don’t expect this show to premiere until we get to either May or June, and that’s provided that Force comes on the air not that long after Ghost does.

Ultimately, what we’d be a little more curious about is whether or not Starz will use BMF in order to further push Power Book II: Ghost season 3 — we’d be surprised, honestly, if there are not some big reveals on that front (such as a trailer) soon. We already know it is coming back on March 17.

