Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: ‘True Conviction’

We’ve been waiting to see it for quite some time, but on Thursday Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 is going to be here. Why not learn more about it now?

First and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that this story is titled “True Conviction.” The goal of this story will be giving you the aftermath of that big episode 5 cliffhanger and beyond just that, presenting an even higher amount of danger for all of the BAU. We hope that you’re ready for a number of big twists and turns every single step of the way.

Below, you can see the full season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up next:

The explosion looks to have exposed the true mastermind behind Sicarius, but all is not what it seems. Is someone taking the fall for these deadly actions? The BAU is determined to seek the truth.

Ultimately, we think that this episode is going to put a lot of characters in precarious places. We do think that we’re going to see JJ and Alvez survive the cliffhanger, but are they really going to be out of the woods for good? We certainly have our questions about that right now.

Beyond just that…

We are also very-much curious, at least for now, all about what’s going to be happening when it comes to Elias Voit. The more that some of the agents start to track him down, the more dangerous he could become. This is a story that could prove to be a slow burn in a way that we don’t often see for this show; we just hope that you are prepared.

