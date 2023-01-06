Mythic Quest season 4 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following today’s season 3 finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Mythic Quest season 4 over at Apple TV+? As you would expect, there is a ton to talk through here!

First things first, let’s go ahead and remind you that the comedy, set in the world of a video-game developer and starring Rob McElhenney, is coming back! This was a decision that was actually made a good while ago (season 3 and 4 were renewed at the same time) with Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. saying the following on the subject:

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest … We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

To go along with this news, we heard late last year that there is also a spin-off coming titled Mere Mortals. What we are trying to say here is pretty simple: There is a lot of great stuff coming across the board with this franchise at large. You have a LOT to look forward to!

So when will season 4 premiere?

We’ve had to wait around 15 months between seasons in the past, but the wait between seasons 1 and 2 was made easier due to some specials. Because season 4 was announced the same time as season 3, that may make things a little bit easier here. We’re hoping for now that we’re going to get either a late 2023 or early 2024, but it’s going to be a while before we get a lot of other news. We know that McElhenney is a busy guy with some other commitments, but we also don’t think anyone wants there to be a super-long hiatus here.

