Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 premiere date: Hopes for 2023?

What are the chances that we get to see Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 over the course of this year? Or, are we even getting another season at all?

Just like you could imagine, there’s a lot of speculation already out there about the future of the Disney+ series, but let’s just start here with the facts: For the time being, nothing has been confirmed about a season 2. Do we want to get another chapter with Ewan McGregor? Sure, but we don’t get the sense that the streaming service is in any hurry. This is primarily about finding the right story and for now, it doesn’t seem as though anyone has settled on one. You can only go back to the Skywalker saga well so many times!

Since we don’t have a season 2 renewal as of yet, it’s impossible to think that a season 2 could air in 2023. Heck, we may not even get it in 2024 depending on when / if it’s even announced! The show takes a good while to film, and then there is an extremely long post-production time after the fact.

What we do think we could get down the road

For the time being, we are putting a certain degree of focus on Reva. Just remember for a moment that she made it through the first season, and she doesn’t have some sort of specific ties to the rest of Star Wars canon. We’d say it is a total tossup that Obi-Wan Kenobi itself comes back, but we’d be shocked if that character fails to resurface somewhere down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 — do you even think it will happen?

