Shark Tank: Jica Foods, VoChill, Long Table Pancakes, and Kudos

Tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank is going to feature Jica Foods, VoChill, Long Table Pancakes, and Kudos — want to learn more now?

The big headline for a lot of people entering this episode will inevitably be the presence of Gwyneth Paltrow, who of course is famous as both a performer and for her business acumen. Some of the products featured tonight could cater to her on some level, as well as everyone else in the tank.

To learn more, and get more product links, all you have to do is the read the synopsis below and beyond:

“1410” – Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of lifestyle juggernaut Goop, makes her first appearance in the Tank as a guest Shark. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from San Francisco who hopes the stacks are in his favor with his healthier version of a favorite breakfast indulgence. A husband-and-wife team from Austin, Texas, introduce their elevated product designed to keep your beverages crisp and cool, while entrepreneurs from New York City yearn to wrap up a deal with their low-calorie superfood alternative. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, who wants to help change the world with her eco-friendly version of a baby product on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Jica Foods – The name of this product in some ways speaks for itself. We’re talking here about a line of foods that use jicama as a primary ingredient. We expect the pitch to contain a not of information about its health benefits, including as a low-calorie and low-carb snack.

VoChill – The company is billed as a provider of personal wine chillers, which come in a variety of different shapes for different glasses. The idea is simple: To keep your beverage cool in a convenient way. Hey, we know that some Sharks do very much like wine!

Kudos – The company provides itself as the only disposable diaper to have 100% cotton touching a baby’s skin. It was designed by MIT engineers who clearly know a thing or two about proper design, and the goal is to make preventing diaper rash that much easier.

Long Table Pancakes – Clearly, this is a company working to make the most out of its appearance on the show! They are looking to revolutionize breakfast with some more artisanal options for the morning treat, and they already have a ton of quotes from the Sharks on their site.

