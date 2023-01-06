Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: March or April, right?

Is it now a two-month debate when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 and when the show could potentially premiere? At this point, it’s easy to say so.

After all, consider the evidence that we’ve got: “Spring” is the date that has been bandied about the most with the Apple TV+ comedy, and we think that we can rule out June in there already. Sure, we know that this month is “technically” more spring than summer, but the majority of the people out there really don’t look at it that way.

This brings us down to March, April, and May. Could the show come back in May? In theory sure, but it’s hard to make a substantial argument for that happening. Let’s just put it like this for a moment: The only reason to start it off then is in the event that the episodes just won’t be ready until that time. It’s better for Emmy consideration in the event that the show comes on a little bit earlier in the spring; also, there’s going to be a reasonable gap in the streaming service’s schedule once we get around to April. Filming is already done; the episodes are being put together. This is the most-anticipated event in the history of the service.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Apple TV+ really should be putting a lot of eggs into this metaphorical basket. There have already been rumors about March, but we’re not willing to bank on just that right now. This is why we find ourselves teetering between two different dates in March and April, and then seeing what happens from there.

No matter what, and as we’ve noted for most of the month so far, we do think that an announcement is imminent. We’d go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for some other good stuff soon.

Do you feel confident that Ted Lasso season 3 will premiere either in March or April?

