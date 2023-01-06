Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: A possible schedule

For everyone out there unaware, Emily in Paris season 4 is absolutely happening — it was renewed some time ago! Maybe that serves as some sort of comfort for everyone still dealing with that enormous cliffhanger.

Because there’s going to be that almost-instant demand for more, let’s go ahead and have a chat about the schedule, shall we? What is Netflix currently thinking about here?

Well, it may sound somewhat crazy, but we absolutely think that the streaming service is actively thinking about a premiere date already. We say that knowing full well that we may still be months away from the start of production, let alone getting any sort of news as to what lies ahead.

If you’ve been following the show for the past few years, you probably know a little bit about what to expect from the streaming service — you will probably get new episodes bunched together at the end of the year, and you’re also going to get them together all at once. We know that Netflix may be experimenting a little bit with splitting up some shows into chunks, but we’d be rather shocked if they go this route here. Why in the world would they, given that so many of each season feels like an extended romantic comedy? They probably have scheduled already when they are going to unveil a premiere date or a trailer: In the fall.

Could all of this change?

In theory sure, mostly because Netflix has to go with the ebb and flow of the market. Production could start later than expected; or, it’s possible that they may think they have a better window for it somewhere else on the schedule. We have to be prepared for a certain degree of flux; this isn’t a situation, after all, where this season has already filmed.

