Outlander season 7 premiere date: What’s the next big reveal?

We were pretty lucky to have one big tease on Outlander season 7 over the holiday season — news as to when to expect it back on the air! Granted, Starz was not altogether specific beyond the fact that it is coming in the summer, but we will take whatever we can get at this point.

The first thing we really should note here is that there’s probably going to be a break now before anything else major drops. If you are the network right now, you’re probably more intent on promoting your current roster including BMF and the upcoming return of Party Down. If you were intending to announce a specific premiere date (hopefully June or July) over the next few weeks, you would have just done that last month.

Odds are, the next big announcement is something that is going to come around springtime, whether that be March or April. We do tend to think that an official date will either come before a teaser / trailer or alongside it. Starz will want to give everyone something a little more specific to look forward to. They would, after all, be rather silly not to. It’s hard to tell how many other major castings they are hiding away, so we’re not sure that this would be the next big announcement, either. It could be a behind-the-scenes peek featuring the cast, but would that really be an announcement so much as something fun to hear.

Now, is there any chance at all that the next announcement is a renewal for season 8? Obviously that would be awesome, but we anticipate that taking a long time for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, the current state of season 7, or that Starz is focused mostly right now on the impending split from studio Lionsgate, which is occupying a lot of their time and seemingly pushing back premiere dates for some of their shows.

Rest assured, though, more Outlander news is coming — we don’t think this season will be promoted less than any other.x

