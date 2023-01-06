Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 preview: Wheels up!

Now that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6 is less than a week away, we’re feeling pretty darn grateful to Paramount+. After all, we’ve got a new look at the next episode that gives us 1) a good sense of what lies ahead and 2) an iconic line at the same time.

After all, remember this: What is this show really without “wheels up”? This is a line we’ve heard a thousand times, and we wouldn’t mind at all if we heard it a thousand more.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak peek for episode 6 that features Emily Prentiss saying the catch-phrase as she and some of the BAU prepare (of course) to take to the skies. They’ve got a lot to take care of at the moment, and that includes making sure that JJ and Luke are okay. The explosion at the end of episode 5 rocked the two of them, but the sneak peek at least reveals that AJ Cook’s character is okay! We’re still hopeful that Luke is, as well; our feeling is that the whole purpose of this preview was to get you excited, and not so much to eliminate some sort of major player from the mix. Remember, we’re still missing Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney!

Remember here that there are ten episodes for this revival series, and the finale is set for February. Once we get the show back, there won’t be any other hiatuses. We just have to buckle in and prepare for a great thrill ride every step of the way.

