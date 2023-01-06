Law & Order season 22 episode 11 preview: A ‘Second Chance’

Want to learn a little bit more about Law & Order season 22 episode 11 over on NBC? We should note, for starters, that the network is being cagey. We’ve yet to see much in the way of insight on what lies ahead here, whether it be a synopsis or casting news.

All we had entering tonight’s installment was a title in “Second Chance.” We know that there’s a lot that you can take away from that in general on a thematic level. Who is worthy of one? Or, how far are you willing to go in order to get one?

In general, we would say that one of the biggest challenges that the flagship Law & Order has entering the next several weeks is finding a way to develop stories that stand out. However, you also have to figure out in here how to give your characters individual moments to stand out. They can’t just be blank avatars that you can plug-and-play into various other iterations of the franchise.

Based on the preview for what’s coming up that aired tonight, there is one thing that we can say with some confidence: Things are going to get personal. Within the DA’s office, in particular, you could be seeing one of the more meaningful cases that we’ve seen since the show came back after so many years.

Could we get any more crossovers?

That is something that we’re wondering about at the moment but for now, nothing has been altogether confirmed in regards to the future. Personally, we’d be shocked if there was anything more for the rest of the season just because these are so incredibly difficult to stage.

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Law & Order season 22 episode 11 next week?

