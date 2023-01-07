Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 spoilers: Jamie’s new challenge

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 — hooray for no more hiatuses in the near future! This should allow the show a chance to build up some momentum, and of course we’re hoping that there’s some exciting stuff coming as a result of it.

This upcoming episode, titled “Fake It ‘Til You Make It,” has a pretty unique premise to it: Why is someone impersonating a cop, and what will Eddie and Danny choose to do about it? Also, you’re going to see another challenge for Jamie as he continues to work within his new position — there’s a lot more discretion and clandestine work here than he was used to doing out in the field!

To get a few more details all about what the future is going to hold here, we suggest that you check out the full season 13 episode 10 synopsis:

“Fake It ‘Til You Make It” – Jamie and his new intel team officer infiltrate a high-tech car smuggling ring. Also, Frank faces off against the city’s transit chief over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that is causing officer injuries on the job; Eddie asks Danny to help her bust a cop impersonator; and Erin hires an image consultant to help with her D.A. campaign, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, we anticipate that this is one of those episodes where we could see characters interact with each other in different ways — and with Erin, we’re actually interested in seeing what happens with this image consultant! We do think it’s a good idea to get advice as to how to better your campaign, but you don’t want it to come at the expense of your authenticity. It’s always a real push and pull when it comes to this.

