Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve been waiting for the return of season 13 for a while, and it would be great to dive back into the world of the Reagans once more.

Well, let’s just say now that we’ve got some very good news to share! You are going to have a chance to see the police drama back with new episodes in a matter of hours, as episode 9 (“Nothing Sacred”) is going to bring a lot to the table. Not only are you going to see the return of Will Hochman as Joe Hill, but there’s also going to be a chance to learn a little bit more about Henry in the process! He and Erin have a pretty fascinating story that you can get a small tease for in the synopsis below:

“Nothing Sacred” – Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill and Bonnie Somerville guest stars as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

Rest assured that this won’t be the only episode of Blue Bloods airing this month, as we tend to think that CBS is going to be rolling out a good many over the next several weeks. Over the past few years, winter has been one of the most important periods for this show as it capitalizes on people being home during colder weather. With all of the rain the past few days, we especially think that people will be avoiding the great outdoors.

