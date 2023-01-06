Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Wes Bentley on Jamie, Beth

We recognize that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is not going to arrive on Paramount Network until we get around to the summer, but the show left us off with a lot of big stuff to think about. Take, for example, the future for Jamie Dutton.

After a heated conversation with Beth where he revealed the truth about the Train Station, the character now realizes that he may have no choice but to have his sister killed. We wonder if the same question is in his head about his adoptive father John. He’s already talked to Sarah Atwood about putting out a hit! There could be more wheels spinning in his head than we’re even aware at this point, but we have to recognize that Jamie is very much thinking through all possibilities. That’s a big part of his DNA.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

In speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his character’s present dilemma, here is at least some of what Wes Bentley had to say:

I think he has to [plan to kill his sister]. There’s an element of: This has to happen now because the play that’s been made only allows for that. He knows this. They’re gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He’s a chess player. He’s three steps ahead. He’s thought it through a hundred times. When he says, “It’s over, Beth,” and she says, “No, it’s not,” that’s his cue. “Oh, you’re gonna try and kill me now.” So my move has to be asking for help killing her. I don’t know if he could do it with his own hands. He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before.

There’s a reasonably good chance Jamie dies in the back part of this season — we’ve accepted that for a good while. Of course, with that being said we do also wonder if he goes, who the main adversary would even be for the family. He’s been in this tenuous position now for a long time.

Related – Go ahead and get more news now on Yellowstone, including more on when it could potentially return

What are you hoping to see for Jamie moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







