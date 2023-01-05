When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: A key date to watch

If you are like us, then you are currently scouring the internet for potential evidence of a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date. What is the optimal time to bring the Erin Krakow series back on the air?

Just as you would expect in this sort of situation, there are a lot of possible outcomes and scenarios that the folks at Hallmark Channel could consider. For the sake of today, though, we figured it best to map out a best-case scenario.

We’ve mapped out already in the past that the big reason why the Erin Krakow series is seemingly delayed a little is the presence of The Way Home, a brand-new show currently set to premiere at the aforementioned network on January 15. We don’t get a sense that there’s a plan to put both of these series on at the same time. While there is no 100% confirmation on the episode count for the new show as of yet, we’re currently assuming ten — that’s often the norm for brand-new cable series.

So provided all of this, and also provided that the show airs an episode a week, the earliest that we could return to Hope Valley is on Sunday, March 26. However, there is another variable in here: Whether or not The Way Home airs on Super Bowl Sunday, given that this is such a huge day for competition all across the board. If that happens, don’t be shocked if we are waiting until April 2 to see the series 100% back in action.

If we are looking at either of these premiere dates, don’t be shocked if Hallmark makes it official by the end of the month or in early February. Personally, we wouldn’t be surprised if they reveal it during The Way Home as an incentive to get people to watch.

Is there anything in particular you are hoping to see from When Calls the Heart season 10?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

