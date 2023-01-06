Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: January talk

Is there a chance that we will learn something substantial about Only Murders in the Building season 3 over the course of January? We have a good feeling that we’re on the cusp, at least of some big reveals; it is mostly a matter of when we are going to get them.

So where should we start off this article? Well, it feels right to note first and foremost that the mystery / comedy is not coming back this month, and nor will we get any announcement on a premiere date in the immediate future. This is stuff is for sure coming, but you’re going to be waiting a good while to see it.

The good news that we can report at present is that there is going to be some positive updates coming at some point before too long. After all, remember that the cast and crew are already getting back together! We’ve heard for months that the plan was for everyone to get back together in January, and we tend to think that cameras will be rolling before too long. That’s something that Hulu may or may not announce publicly; every show has their own way of doing things.

Once production is underway, we hope that there’s going to be a casting announcement or two that starts to sprinkle in. We already know of a couple of big additions, starting with Paul Rudd, who first appeared at the end of season 2. Meanwhile, you’re also going to be seeing Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams step in for an important part of his own. Odds are, there will be one or two other familiar faces who surface over time.

It is possible that we could see a few new photos before January wraps up, but don’t expect anything in the way of footage. The earliest we imagine we’d see a trailer is late spring, and that is presuming that we see season 3 arrive on Hulu this summer — it may not be as early as the second season, but we do think that’s a pretty fantastic spot for this show.

