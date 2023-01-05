SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Will we get it this year?

Is it too early to start talking a little bit about a SEAL Team season 7 premiere date over at Paramount+? Well, let’s just say that it’s not stopping us! There’s a lot we are looking forward to when it comes to the David Boreanaz series, and we’re trying to put good vibes about a renewal out into the universe.

First and foremost, we should reiterate that last year, we got a SEAL Team renewal when we got around to February — just in case you needed a reminder that there is no pressure for anyone to order more episodes over the next few weeks. Obviously, it would be great if we were to get an announcement about something more within the relatively near future … but there is no clear evidence that we’re going to get that.

What is a little more important is looking at the larger timeline for this show. To get a potential season 7 at the same time that we saw season 6, filming would need to begin in the spring. If we get a renewal within the next couple of months, there’s a good chance of that happening. Technically, the process could be delayed a little bit and we’d still be able to get new episodes before 2023 wraps up. We tend to think that if Paramount+ does bring the show back, this will be a priority. While there are some shows over at Netflix and Hulu that don’t premiere on an annual basis, we don’t think that is something that the folks here really want to dive into.

For those of you asking about the movie (which has been discussed in the past), we get it. Unfortunately, the folks over at the streaming service aren’t saying too much about that right now. We may just be in a spot where we have to get one announcement at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves.

