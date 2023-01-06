Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale: Is a cliffhanger ahead?

We recognize that we will still be waiting until February in order to see the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale on Paramount+ — however, we’re still looking ahead! There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the end of this season, especially when it comes to whether or not it sets the table for something more.

Of course, we personally want some sort of cliffhanger. The Elias Voit storyline could wrap up, but we don’t think there’s anything wrong with giving audiences something more to look forward to. After all, it does seem as though everyone on the show would like to make more episodes and in the end, this is just coming down to the whims of Paramount+.

In speaking about the end of the season to TV Insider, showrunner Erica Messer gave us a pretty-good sense of what you can expect to see:

Part of [the ending] is closed and part of it is a tease for this can be continued next year. We wanted a satisfying ending to this 10-episode run, but we also wanted to set up the promise of more to come, so it has both of those elements.

If we had it our way, the end of season 1 would be some sort of tease that Reid and/or Simmons is coming back. Granted, we supposed that you can’t do something like this without an assurance that one or both of them could return, but it is something worth thinking about … and it absolutely would get people excited. The more nostalgia we get here, the better we’ll feel at the end of the day!

