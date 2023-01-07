Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to kick off this calendar year with a brand new installment of the show?

We probably don’t have to say this, but it would be fantastic a hundred times over if we were able to see the cast and crew back with something more after the holiday break. We do, after all, know that more is coming this month … it’s also not coming tonight. There is no new SNL on the air until January 21, but we at least know of two episodes airing this month and then one in early February.

Here’s what we can tell you now about those shows — the first one will be hosted by Aubrey Plaza (of Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus fame); meanwhile, the second one is poised to feature none other than Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Sam Smith and Lil Baby will serve as the musical guests for these episodes, respectively. These are the first installments of the show without Cecily Strong, and it’s our hope that the series will find a few more breakouts at this point — it needs them amidst all of the turnover. We could see them relying a lot right now on Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, and Mikey Day, who are three of the more prolific cast members at this point. Meanwhile, we’re expecting a lot more from Sarah Sherman, who has real breakout potential based on what we’ve seen from her over the past several episodes.

One more thing to note, for now, is that there’s going to be another episode airing on February 4. Unfortunately, we have no official news for a host or musical guest for it as of right now — hopefully, more news comes out in the weeks ahead!

