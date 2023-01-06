The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: How close are we?

Are we going to have a chance to get The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future? From one vantage point, it absolutely feels like it is right around the corner!

With that being said, of course we’re well-aware that streaming services like Prime Video tend to be patient … and we’ve also waited longer for it than we expected going into the process.

While we can’t sit here and guarantee that you will get a premiere date in the next week or even the next month, it does feel like other insight is coming sooner rather than later. Traditionally, we have seen premiere dates be announced for Prime Video shows at least two months in advance, if not longer. Take a look at Jack Ryan or Carnival Row if you want a couple of examples of that. A lot of early buzz suggests that The Wheel of Time is coming this spring. By virtue of that, you can argue we’ll learn something by mid-February.

Is there any argument as to why we may not? We suppose if the fantasy epic does not return until May, we could be stuck waiting until late February or early March. We suppose that this is still reasonably close, all things considered … but you are using “close” here as a little more of a relative term.

The most important thing

We know that Prime Video has given this show a big commitment and in general, we’d love for there to be a lot of other shows out there that have an order for an additional season before the next one even premieres. With this season 3 renewal in mind, don’t look at the wait for season 2 as something highly controversial where the streaming service is just stringing fans along. They have some sort of plan here … we just have to wait and see where it goes.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on The Wheel of Time

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Wheel of Time season 2 on Prime Video?

How much longer do you think we’ll be waiting for more insight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we suggest you also stay tuned here for some other updates about the future. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







