The Sandman season 2 premiere date: Any 2023 projections?

Is there a chance that we’re going to see The Sandman season 2 premiere on Netflix at some point in 2023? No doubt, this is a fascinating thing to think about given the first batch of episodes was so incredibly successful. If you are the streaming service, it only makes sense to want more of the show and fast.

Unfortunately, we don’t get the sense that this is going to happen anytime soon. The best-case scenario, at least for now, may just be that we get some sort of news on when the show will be back this year — we’re thinking more in terms of a return in the first half of 2024.

It was last fall when the Neil Gaiman adaptation was first confirmed for more episodes, with the famed author saying the following in a statement:

“Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on … It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life.”

With this being set, Netflix is being a little bit weird / clever with what they’re wanting to call the next batch of episodes. No one is coming out and proclaiming it a season 2 per se, but rather a continuation. Why do this? It doesn’t really matter when people are going to call it season 2 and it’s all just semantics for the most part.

Why the long wait?

It comes down mostly to how expensive a show this is to make. With all of the enormous special effects that go into producing something of this quality, we’re talking here about a pretty difficult undertaking. This is not something that we will see the streaming service rush; it would hurt the overall quality if they did.

What do you most want to see from The Sandman season 2 when it premieres, no matter when that is?

