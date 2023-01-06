BMF season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Terry, Meech conflict ahead

Following tonight’s big premiere on Starz, of course you’ll want to know more news about BMF season 2 episode 2 next week. How can you not? There is so much stuff to look forward to here as we see Meech try to further along his empire.

We know from the premiere that Terry, at least at this given point in time, is trying to do his own thing separate from the drug business. However, just how long is that going to last? Of course, remember that family is a central theme of this show, and episode 2 is titled “Family Business” for a reason. If something happens to Meech, Terry could be there to try to turn things around. There’s no guarantee he’ll be able to, but his effort could be there … and there could also be a little bit of conflict on the other side.

To get a few more information now on what to expect, go ahead and check out the BMF season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Meech focuses on expanding BMF into Cleveland while Terry experiences growing pains as he launches his car-ride business with Charles. When Terry learns Meech could be in danger, he inserts himself into BMF business that drives a wedge between the brothers.

One important thing to remember here schedule-wise is that you are going to be seeing episode 2 arrive on Friday, January 13. The show is going to be sticking with this timeslot, and we tend to think the idea here is to get people checking out content on a different night than some competitors. It allows Starz a chance to dominate the weekend, and we know that they will be doing something similar with Power Book II: Ghost down the line.

