Gossip Girl season 2 episode 8 preview: Is Georgina gone?

As we get ourselves prepared for Gossip Girl season 2 episode 8, why not put Georgina in the spotlight? Ironically, this is where we’ve found her for the bulk of the season so far, even though she’s really only been on-screen for a small portion of it.

Following the events of episode 7, it seems as though Michelle Trachtenberg’s character might be gone, which seems a little surprising given how she burst back onto the scene. Yet, it seems like she fulfilled a purpose — causing the chaos that she wanted, but also then inspiring Kate to take the Gossip Girl moniker so much further than she was. (We do tend to think the Jordan mess is sparking her to be even more reactive than she would otherwise.)

Do we think that Georgina’s return was a great gift to fans of the original show? Sure, but we also do wonder in retrospect how necessary it was. The truth is, the character is actually rather pathetic — she clearly hasn’t changed all that much from the original show and is still dead-set on ruining a bunch of lives. In some ways, her actions this time around have been worse since she doesn’t even know all of these people! Yet, it does seem like she’s gone for now … but we’ll wait and see if that sticks.

There are clearly some remnants of her latest actions that will need to be addressed here coming up — take, for example, what is going to happen with Julien and Audrey. A feud here between the two could prove to be an utter catastrophe, mostly because there is such an established history here and some of the problems could run deep and impact a lot of other people. If they can find a way to get past the situation they’re in, they should. Otherwise, things are going to get SO much worse long before the start to get better.

