Severance season 2 premiere date: A potential schedule

We do think it is probably clear at this point that we’re waiting a good while to see Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+.

Do we wish that the Adam Scott drama was here in the first half of the year? Absolutely, but this is where we remind you that the show won’t even be done filming until May. That’s a pretty clear indication, at least to us, that we’re going to need to exercise some patience here.

Yet, do you think that this is going to stop us from building out some sort of possible schedule? Not so much, especially since there’s a lot to get into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off by noting that per all indications, the show should be coming back this year. There is a post-production process required once cameras stop rolling, but we don’t think that it’s going to be so exhaustive that it will stretch more than six or seven months. We know the plan is for Apple TV+ to air one hit in Ted Lasso this spring, and we tend to think that from there, they will roll into The Morning Show in the summer. It makes the most sense to bring us Severance in either late summer or fall — a September premiere date could make a lot of sense.

If we are the aforementioned streaming service, the big thing we would want to do is make sure that we get all of the episodes in during this calendar year. You don’t want some sort of weird hiatus over the holidays. Also, let’s not forget that early 2024 could be a bloodbath with a number of big shows premiering on Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO. Severance doesn’t need that sort of competition.

For now, fall / early winter is where we think all of season 2 would fall into place; let’s just wait and see if that happens.

