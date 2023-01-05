Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Is this Netflix’s renewal plan?

We know that we’ve been waiting a long time to get a Cobra Kai season 6 renewal at Netflix, and we wish there was a time-frame in which more information would come out. Unfortunately, all of this remains up in the air.

Do we think that we’re going to see more? Beyond a shadow of a doubt yes, mostly because it’d make no sense for Netflix to not keep this going. Just consider for a moment everything that this show brings to the table for them, both its terms of its performance and its critical acclaim.

As a matter of fact, it’s for these reasons that we wonder if the delay in renewal news, and a potential delay in a premiere date, is due to them ordering two seasons at once. Could they conceivably do this?

For those out there who wonder whether or not the streaming service considers two-season orders with some regularity, there is an easy answer to that: Yes. Remember here that over the past couple of years, they have ordered multiple seasons of both Emily in Paris and also Virgin River. Why wouldn’t they consider something like that here? Even if the advanced conversations mean a slightly longer wait for season 6, it could mean that they could film two seasons almost back-to-back, which could be preferred for a show with such a young cast beyond Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. That would enable them to keep everyone around for a stretch, and then allow them to go on to do other things.

Of course, this idea would make the most sense if season 7 turns out to be the end; unfortunately, nothing is confirmed there at present, but we are probably closer to the end than the beginning.

When to expect season 6

Two-season renewal or not, it’s hard to imagine it coming back earlier than December … and that is probably the best-case scenario.

Related – Be sure to score all sorts of other news now when it comes to Cobra Kai, including other details about when we could learn more

Do you think we could get a two-season renewal for Cobra Kai?

Go ahead and share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







