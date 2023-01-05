CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Strange symbols…

As we look ahead to CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 11 coming to CBS next week, let’s say that we’re on the cusp of something big.

Is it true that “Trinket” is going to have another prominent, case-of-the-week story? Sure, but there is something else you should watch out for here, as well. This is an episode that could push forward cases from the past and with that, give us an elevated sense of danger and some pretty high stakes.

For a few more details all about what to expect, check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Trinket” – When a young, non-verbal boy is found hiding in a stranger’s garage, the CSI team searches for his missing mother. Also, Max receives a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognize from prior crime scenes, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Jan. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

One of the things that we could say in general is that if the latter story keeps going for a while, we could be set up for a particularly strange and intense ending. One of the things that we’ve seen with this show in its new iteration is a real desire to push the envelope here and there. We may not get long-term stories all of the time here, but that’s also what makes them more special. Our hope is that there will be another episode or two coming up in January beyond this one, both in terms of boosting the ratings (this is a good time to acquire an audience) and also to ensure that you’re able to keep momentum going.

