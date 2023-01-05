Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Its importance at Netflix

As we get further and further into 2023, we certainly think that the anticipation for Virgin River season 5 is going to grow. Why wouldn’t it? This is not a show that you can classify anymore as some sort of under-the-radar hit. It has proven itself to be one of the biggest products that Netflix has, and we tend to think that they will stop at nothing to make it deliver its best viewership yet.

Is there a case that we could get a premiere date announcement in early spring, perhaps a little bit earlier than expected? That’s possible, just like there is always a chance the show comes on a tad earlier than when you would initially think in July. It has to do with a lot of the aforementioned streaming service’s needs, and we would argue that season 5 may be one of the most important sure-thing releases Netflix has over the next year.

How are we drawing this conclusion? Well, there are a few different things to think about here. For starters, we know that Squid Game and Stranger Things won’t be back this year. More than likely, we’re also not going to see Wednesday. The long-term future of Cobra Kai remains unclear, and we do wonder if the recent controversy around Henry Cavill’s exit will hurt The Witcher. Virgin River is a stable show for Netflix, and one that has gotten more and more fans over a good stretch of time.

So basically, don’t be surprised if we see a situation here where the streaming service treats season 5 officially like one of their big-budget shows. That includes a more dramatic premiere date reveal and a lot of hype for what is coming up. They’re going to need this show in order to boost viewership and get people excited.

You also shouldn’t be shocked if we get a season 6 renewal down the road. Why wouldn’t we want that?

