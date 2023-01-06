Fire Country season 1 episode 10: Meet Bode’s ex-girlfriend

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 1 episode 10 and with that, more opportunities to dive into the past. Anytime that you have a show in its first season, this is something you should crave! We’re at a point now where we know a reasonable amount about a few of these characters and with that, it’s high time to get more into what makes all of them tick.

In particular, “Get Your Hopes Up” will allow us to spend some time with Bode’s ex-girlfriend Cara, and we should learn through that a lot about his past. There was obviously a time when he lived a very different life — that is, of course, before we saw so many different twists and turns.

If you want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 1 episode 10 synopsis:

“Get Your Hopes Up” – A box truck crashes into the station, causing a power outage and triggering a dangerous fire. Meanwhile, Sharon and Bode’s ex-girlfriend, Cara (Sabina Gadecki), face multiple medical emergencies, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What’s coming up after the fact?

There’s a possibility that you will see more throughout the month of January, but the real top story may very well be the post-AFC Championship Game episode, which is currently set for January 29. This is a chance for the show to find a whole new audience and hopefully, we’re going to see one of the biggest stories of the year, one stuffed with plenty of action and danger.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Fire Country, including what else you can see from here

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 10 on NBC?

Is there any one thing you are most expecting to see? Go ahead and share in the attached comments! Also, stay tuned for other scoop the rest of the way. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







