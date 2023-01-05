The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 13: Who was eliminated?

Entering tonight’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 13, there were a few things that we knew with certainty. Take, for example, that there were going to be some words exchanged between Fessy and Moriah after she burn-voted on this past episode. Meanwhile, was there a way for things to get even more volatile when it comes to Jordan and Tori? This is, without a doubt, something we were expecting after everything that we’d seen as of late.

Well, Moriah found herself in a pretty difficult spot over the course of this episode. Not only did she find herself down in the Zone, but also in direct competition against Nany. While Nany may not have the best success rate in finals, she’s been a longtime competitor on this show for a reason! She’s not someone we’d want to face off against at this point in the show, no matter what the task at hand was. (We do think Nany actually got a little bit lucky competing against her, since there were other outcomes that could have been worse.)

The thing here is that for a moment, it actually seemed like Moriah was going to put off the unset! She was quick with hitting the buzzer, so that wasn’t the thing that killed her. Instead, it was misspelling a word. She’s gone, Nany stays, and Fessy loses a partner that he already was pretty upset at over the week before.

We know that in a way, Moriah’s participation this season was due to a twist and yet honestly, we wouldn’t mind seeing her back down the road. She fought hard, and we do think she’s got the potential to create conflict. What else would you want from this show?

