The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 14 spoilers: Another big twist!

Just in case you wondered if The Challenge: Ride or Dies was done with the shocking twists, we’ve got a pretty clear answer: Not so much.

Next week on MTV, you are going to see episode 14 and with that, an installment that brings a lot to the table! There’s going to be even more drama with Jordan and Tori, a challenge at night that actually puts some fear into the hearts of the contestants, and then something more courtesy of TJ Lavin, a.k.a. the show’s master of torment. For a little more context, take a look at the latest The Challenge: Ride or Dies synopsis below:

A scary nighttime challenge terrifies the Challengers. Jordan and Tori’s volatile relationship reaches a breaking point. TJ stuns the players with a twist they never saw coming.

We’ve noted this before and we’ll continue to, but we do think we’re at the point in the show where you have to consider some backstabs. If there’s someone you’re convinced you can’t beat in the Final, why not go for it at this point? As good as some longtime cast members are, it feels like there are a few relationships that are almost a little too settled. The Challenge is at its best when there is a measure of unpredictability, and that’s why it is so important that we see TJ enter the picture here and there with something big.

Is this a good season?

We’d say that it’s been solid, but there hasn’t really been that much that would push it over the top. The Fessy and Moriah stuff the past couple of weeks has been compelling, and mostly just because this is not what we expected coming into it.

