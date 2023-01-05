House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: January hopes

As we look towards the arrival of House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO, of course there’s a lot to think about! The fantasy epic has the pressure of building on what was an insanely great start to the series, and things are going to get so much crazier now that the Dance of Dragons of officially underway.

Now that 2023 has officially kicked off, why not raise some questions about what we’re going to learn — in particular, within the month of January? There are a lot of questions that need answers, and it comes down to just how much the network is willing to give.

We’re not in the business of giving out any false hope, so let’s just start things off here by stating this: There is no evidence that we’re going to learn much at all this month. We’re certainly not going to know a premiere date; heck, we’ll be happy if we know one come January 2024! HBO has already confirmed that the Game of Thrones spin-off is coming back this year, and given that filming is not set to kick off until March, that means spring 2024 is the earliest, potentially, we could see it. There’s a chance it could be longer given the post-production window being as long as it is for the show of this nature. (Think about the dragons!)

Given that it’s likely too early for casting news and not all of the cast may have even seen some scripts yet, the thing we’d anticipate hearing this month is some assorted teases here and there that read almost more like speculation. It’s true that there is source material out there that showrunner Ryan Condal can mine for material, but there could always be some changes. We have to expect that on some level.

