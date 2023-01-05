Wednesday season 2 premiere date: The roadmap to 2024

For those of you who were not aware, Wednesday season 2 is almost assuredly coming back to Netflix. Even without official news, there is no way to imagine it getting canceled or going anywhere else. A lot of those rumors about Amazon’s Prime Video are simply that — rumors.

Now with all of this in mind, let’s get into just how much it could take to make this potential season, including why a 2023 release feels almost impossible, all things considered. Whenever the show gets renewed, odds are the writers will take a few months to prepare some of the scripts; after that, filming can officially kick off. How long will this take? More than likely six months for another eight-episode season. (That’s what the model was for season 1.)

Just when you consider all of this alone, filming most likely wouldn’t be done until fall even under the most ideal of circumstances, which include a renewal this month and production starting around March or April. Once all of that is done, the entirety of the season needs to be edited; Netflix shows can be expensive, and this process takes some time. Season 1 premiered on Netflix a good eight months after production wrapped; it may be possible to narrow that shorten that slightly by splitting up the episodes, but it feels unrealistic that we’re going to see any significant batch ready to go this year.

Instead, try to look forward to the first several months of 2024 for something more. This could prove to be one of the biggest years for Netflix ever, given that they also may have the second season of Squid Game as well as Stranger Things coming in that same exact window. Pretty darn impressive, no?

Hopefully, Netflix themselves will map out the timeline at some point this year; just remember that they can be a fickle bunch with revealing things far in advance.

