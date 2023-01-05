Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? The 2023 future

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the new year with more of the Hilary Swank series?

If you do find yourselves eager to get back to the story, especially after that complicated Eileen-centric cliffhanger, we more than understand. We especially feel that way given that we are in the midst of a new year now and a bunch of other shows have already come back.

However, this is not going to be the case with Alaska Daily at the end of the day. The series remains off the air now, and it is going to continue to be in this spot for a pretty long time. For the time being, the plan is for the drama to return in late February alongside both Grey’s Anatomy and also Station 19. In a perfect world, of course it would be great to see all three of these shows back sooner, but the idea here seems to be airing them at this time to ensure that we get another continuous run without a lot of breaks thrown in the middle.

So when are we going to at least learn a little bit more about what the future holds? Alas, that’s probably not going to be for a good while and we hope you are the patient type because of it. The most likely scenario we foresee, at least for now, is that we start to get a little bit more insight on the future here when we get around to late January or early February. Even with that, ABC probably won’t say too much. Why would they, given that this would risk them giving away the enormous cliffhanger that they’ve already set up?

Related – Be sure to get other news when it comes to Alaska Daily right away, including other details on the future

What are you the most excited to see entering Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







