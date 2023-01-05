Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 1/5?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC following a long hiatus? We certainly know that we’d love to have it back alongside SVU and Organized Crime, but not every show out there is coming back the first week of January! Some, including Grey’s Anatomy, are going to remain on hold until we get around to late February!

Luckily, that’s not something you have to worry about here. The entire Law & Order franchise will be coming back to the network starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and of course we think expectations will be high. You need to gest everyone invested again right away, and that will probably be the hardest for SVU. Remember that this show has the challenge of airing its first episode without Kelli Giddish, which is a hard thing to fathom. She may not have been an original cast member, but she had become critical to the ensemble over the past decade.

To better set the stage now for all three of these installments, we suggest that you take a look at the official synopses below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 10, “Land of Opportunity” – 01/05/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a homeless migrant is murdered, evidence leads Cosgrove and Shaw to a mysterious cover-up at a construction site. Price and Maroun push a key witness to testify knowing that speaking out could lead to legal consequences. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10, “Jumped In” – 01/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Capt. Duarte takes the case. Fin works with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog. Sgt. Dixon offers to translate when a deaf student is raped. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 10, “Trap” – 01/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When an informant comes to Stabler desperate for help, the task force sets their sights on a dangerous gang making their mark on New York. Jamie goes undercover, but soon realizes he may be in over his head. Bell meets her new boss. TV-14

