1923 season 1 episode 4: Will Harrison Ford, Jacob stick around?

Is Harrison Ford going to be a part of 1923 season 1 episode 4, let alone everything after the fact? We know this is a huge question right now, and it probably will be until we get around to this weekend when the show actually arrives on Paramount+.

Yet, we do think there are a couple of reasons to be hopeful about the legendary actor’s future on the show right now — why not go ahead and dive more into that here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

First things first, here’s a quick reminder that 1923 already killed a character on this past episode in John Dutton Sr. — with that in mind, there is no reason to expect that they are going to do this again. They’ve already achieved the dramatic effect of killing off a main member of the family, and this death serves the important purpose of trying convince Spencer to come home. He can’t stay in Africa the rest of the season; if he did, the character would be disconnected from the story at large!

Also, here is another key piece of the puzzle: There are no interviews featuring Ford discussing his character’s apparent demise. If he was leaving, we tend to think that there would be a postmortem interview somewhere about it. We know that shows do kill main characters here and there, but it would be a HUGE risk for the Yellowstone spin-off to do this right now. We’re not just talking about a major cast member here; we’re talking about a living legend! The Indiana Jones actor, alongside Helen Mirren, are among the reasons why people were so excited to watch this show in the first place. It’s similar to when Kevin Costner was confirmed to be in Yellowstone itself.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to 1923, including what else is coming down the road

Are you 100% confident that Jacob Dutton will be alive on 1923 season 1 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







