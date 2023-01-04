The Orville season 4 renewal: Our hopes for January

At some point during the month of January, are we going to get more news regarding The Orville season 4? We know that it’s been in demand for a long time now, especially since we are months away from the season 3 finale arriving on Hulu.

What’s happened since that time? The first three seasons arrived on Disney+ and unfortunately, that has been more or less it. The streaming service has yet to say anything about the show’s future, even though Seth MacFarlane and others have noted there is still hope. From the beginning, we were aware that the quest to bring the sci-fi spectacle back would take some time, largely because the cast new contracts, viewership needs to be calculated, and there is the issue of the rather-large budget. You don’t want to see a fourth season that is a significant step down from season 3 when it comes to ambition, and that is a legitimate fear.

We want to be hopeful that the tide could turn this month and we could get more news but realistically, this is as hard a thing to gauge as anything within this industry. What we will note for now is this: We are getting near a point where a decision needs to be made. Eventually, the cast are going to book jobs elsewhere and the more that happens, the harder it could be to schedule everyone to come back. It’s still possible, but there would be huge logistical challenges.

The biggest thing that could buoy the show forward, at least for the time being, is the dedication that a lot of the fans here have towards the end product. The Orville season 3 has to be considered one of the top ten shows of 2022 when you think about the quality of storytelling — it brought new layers to the genre, and managed to be topical and meaningful without coming across as preachy. The performances were top-notch across the board, and that’s without even mentioning the effects.

Unfortunately, January could be the same as December when it comes to a lack of news, but let’s keep holding out hope for something more!

