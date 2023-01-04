Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 spoilers: Henry Reagan’s enemy!

After a heck of a long hiatus Blue Bloods season 13 episode 9 is slated to arrive on CBS this Friday — why wait to discuss it further?

We know that one of the top stories within this installment is going to be what happens with Joe Hill’s return, but we want to talk for a moment instead about one of our longtime favorites in Henry. This is a character who does tend to set his mind to something and achieve it, regardless of his age or the fact that he no longer has any power within the NYPD. The big thing we know about him is that he’s tenacious, and he’ll stick with something until he gets the results that he wants.

For the sake of this particular episode, the #1 thing the character seems to have in his crosshairs (at least for the time being) are phone scammers who are exploiting the elderly. Odds are, this is something that you’ve heard about with someone in your life, and this is hardly a new problem. It’s been around for several decades! Yet, Len Cariou’s character has a pathway to do something that few others do, and a lot of it stems from the fact that his granddaughter is a powerful presence within the District Attorney’s office. Within this installment, he is going to go to her in the hopes of achieving some results and taking these scammers down a peg — which, of course, is going to be so much easier said than done.

Per Erin’s own words, this is not going to be an easy thing to stop, given that these scammers are difficult since you have to pin down specific crimes. So how far will Henry go in order to ensure justice? We’ll have to figure that out more and more over time…

To see more of Henry’s struggle and over sneak peeks for Friday’s “Nothing Sacred,” head over to the link here.

