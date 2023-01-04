The Rookie season 5, The Rookie: Feds ratings surge with move

Based on the latest ratings that we’ve seen for Tuesday night, one thing feels clear: ABC made a really smart move when it comes to The Rookie season 5 in moving it to Tuesdays. In doing this, and also in pairing it with The Rookie: Feds, both shows have improved their numbers significantly.

Let’s start with the Nathan Fillion series, which posted its best numbers in over two years with 4.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, Feds scored a 0.4 rating and 3.7 million viewers — its best performance to date. These are the sort of ratings that, provided they hold steady, could get both of these shows renewed. The same goes for newcomer Will Trent, which premiered last night with a 0.4 rating and 3.5 million viewers.

The reason why ABC likely made this move is because they were seeing how The Rookie fared in both DVR ratings and streaming — basically, it was reminding them that there was a lot of untapped potential here. The Sunday timeslot is difficult for just about every scripted show out there whereas on Tuesday, they may be able to get more of those lucrative live viewers. People who actually have to watch commercials are going to be more important for a network like this than any other.

This move also further validates networks looking to air the flagship show and spin-offs at the same time. We’ve seen this with CBS and FBI, plus NBC with both Law & Order and One Chicago. One of the things we’re most curious about now is whether or not CBS is going to be doing this soon, as well, with NCIS — the crossover event on Monday could be a potential trial run for something in this vein down the road.

