NCIS season 20 episode 10: New crossover sneak peeks!

Just in case you want to get yourselves all the more excited about NCIS season 20 episode 10 in advance, we have a new way for that to happen. Why not check out some brand-new previews from what’s coming up?

Today, CBS unleashed a handful of sneak peeks that point mostly to one thing — as much fun as it’s going to be to see the DC, Los Angeles, and Hawaii teams in one place, it’s also going to prove rather complicated. There is a reason, after all, why the NCIS portion of the crossover is titled “Too Many Cooks”… and you’re going to see that play out.

One of the most important things to remember about this crossover is that the murder of a beloved professor is at the center of the story — this is someone who trained several of the agents and with that, they all have a personal connection to him. It’s going to be hard for any of them to view this as yet another case, so they are all going to want to be in charge. Expect arguments aplenty!

We should also point out that one of the things we’re super-excited about is getting to see Sam and Callen reunite with McGee. There aren’t a lot of other NCIS characters (at least agents) who were around the last time these two shows crossed over, and there’s going to be something fun about watching that play out. It’s great to see the Hawaii crew again, but for whatever reason NCIS: Los Angeles has been continuously underrepresented in crossovers through the years. Even back when NCIS: New Orleans was on the air, it tended to be at the center of these events more so than it.

You can watch all the sneak peeks for “Too Many Cooks” now at the show’s official YouTube.

