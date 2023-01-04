Succession season 4 premiere date: Will we get it this month?

Is January going to be the biggest month to date when it comes to Succession season 4 on HBO? As of right now, it’s easy to expect so.

Want some evidence? Just look at the facts right now. We know that the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox drama is coming back this spring, and the network has already used hit programming such as House of the Dragon to promote it already. They have The Last of Us coming on January 15. It makes all of the sense in the world for there to be some sort of screener leading up to the first episode airing.

So as of right now, here’s what we can say: There is a fairly strong chance that we get something more on the subject of season 4 this month, but we’d be silly to say that it’s guaranteed. Much of it could depend on if the show premieres in late March / early April — there’s a chance that it will, but some of that may depend on the plans for another HBO show in The White House Plumbers. If that airs prior to Succession, we could be waiting a little while longer to get a start date for it. (In this example, we could be waiting until February to get a start date.)

In the end, just take stock in the fact that you will be getting the show back before June. The network wants to have this show eligible for the Emmys this summer, and with that, it will need to be on the air at some point leading up to that. We’ve got an incredible premise with Roman, Kendall, and Shiv out on their own; now, let’s just hope the series matches the hype in our head.

Do you think we are going to get a Succession season 4 premiere date over the course of this month?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

