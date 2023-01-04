The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: January predictions

Are we going to learn The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date at HBO at some point over the course of this month? What about some other news on the series in general?

Ultimately, it makes all the sense in the world of you are out there wondering about this right now. Just remember for a moment that the first season of the show premiered back in January 2022. Meanwhile, we know that season 2 is already done filming! This is a signal that an announcement could be relatively imminent when it comes to the show’s future.

However, the truth here is at least a little bit more complicated than that. Go ahead and remember for a moment that HBO has Perry Mason premiering in March and if the Julian Fellowes drama was coming before that, we probably would have a little more insight about it right now. We don’t. Meanwhile, it’s also unlikely that we’re going to be seeing The Gilded Age come back on the air at the same that Perry Mason is on. We’re looking at a May premiere date at the earliest, most likely, and that means the odds of us getting a premiere date this month are slim. Don’t be surprised if we’re stuck waiting until March to learn a little bit more about the future here.

So is there anything that we could get this month on the show? It’s always possible that the network will unveil a premiere month for the show, or maybe show a few new photos for what’s coming up. Since we’re talking about a period drama, there is a certain basis in history that will not be disrupted. That makes it, at least in our mind, a little easier to share some teases without the risk of giving something major away.

