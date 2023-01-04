Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: 2023 expectations

As we start to dive further into 2023, what is there to hope for when it comes to Manifest season 4 episode 11 over on Netflix? We know that there’s a lot to look forward to when the series comes back on the air — it’s just a matter of when that happens.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and note that the final episodes are, in fact, coming out this year. It would be ridiculous to think otherwise, given that we’re talking here about a show that has an enormous following and also one that has already filmed the remainder of its run. It’s true that the rest of the season may not be edited together as of yet in post-production, but more than likely, we’re going to get there over the course of the coming months.

When we are looking at 2023 from a macro point of view, here is some of what we can say. We’re expecting the remainder of the season to come at some point in the late spring or early summer and with that, our thinking is that come around April, we could start to get some more news in regards to the future. Netflix has no real reason to hurry it along before that, as they do have a stacked release calendar and a lot of other things set to get people excited about.

However, at the same time it also makes sense for them to put the show out while viewers are still discussing it and/or obsessing over getting some closure. There is a reason why so many people want it to be released on the Death Day in June and honestly, that still makes the most sense. If the real goal here is to get a lot of people discussing the show as much as possible, doesn’t this achieve that?

