And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: 2023 expectations

Are you going to get some news on And Just Like That season 2 in the months to come? What about 2023 as a whole?

The first thing that we really should say here is pretty darn simple: A good bit of patience is going to be required. While season 2 filming is very much underway, at the same time there’s a lot of time still to go until the HBO Max show returns. Things have to be finalized, and episodes have to be edited! There is a reason why, at least for now, it does not appear that we are going to see Carrie Bradshaw back until the summer.

If we were to cultivate a timeline of key events here, we’d say that once we get into the spring, some news may be a little bit more frequent on the subject of what lies ahead. We could get a premiere date announcement or a trailer around that time, and we’ll at the very least understand the shape of the story. We know that you will see an old favorite in John Corbett back on the series, but it’s going to be hard to imagine the show without Willie Garson. He was, after all, such a huge part of Carrie’s world.

If we wanted to look beyond season 2 for a moment, there is a chance that we will also get a season 3 renewal this year! We actually don’t think the concern here is performance; instead, it’s a little bit more about whether Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast wants to keep doing it. They’ve really reached that sort of rarified air as TV icons where they can dictate their future in a way that a number of other people cannot.

Related – Go ahead and get all sorts of other news on And Just Like That

What do you most want to see when it comes to And Just Like That season 2 over on HBO?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







