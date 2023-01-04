Is The Conners new tonight on ABC, back from hiatus?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We know that the show has been on a holiday break for a while, so is that now over?

Well, we’ve got a little bit of further news on that subject now … but we’re not sure it qualifies as “great.” Unfortunately, the sitcom is going to continue to be off the air for one more week, even though the network is bringing back some of their regular programming in a matter of hours. Rest assured, though, that there is still a lot of comedy to come this season; as a matter of fact, we are preparing for what’s going to be one of the longest seasons we’ve had of the show! Clearly, the cast and crew love doing this to the point where they are willing to keep filming episodes after so many years.

The next new episode on ABC is going to be season 5 episode 11 — to learn a little bit more about that, go ahead and see the synopsis below:

“Two More Years and A Stolen Rose” – The death of a beloved teacher from Dan and Jackie’s high school brings old classmates together. Elsewhere, Becky asks Darlene and Ben for a big favor on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This episode is certainly going to have its sentimental moments, and you can’t be too shocked about that given a death is at the center of the story. Teachers are incredibly important in the lives of many, and you carry some fond memories of them for years after the fact. It’s also a chance for Dan and Jackie to get some updates on people once a part of their lives, and there could be some fun that comes along with that.

Related – Take a look at some more info all about The Conners, including what else could be coming down the road

Are you bummed that we aren’t going to have a chance to see The Conners season 5 episode 11 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







