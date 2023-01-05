Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: When we’ll learn it

What is the Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date going to be at Paramount Network? This is a question that could linger for a while. As a matter of fact, it’s a question that should linger — that’s actually what you want if you are an executive behind the scenes.

Let’s go ahead and put the situation like so: The best thing that we can do is be patient. Given that filming has not even started yet for the remaining episodes, we have to prepare for a reality where we could be waiting for a pretty long time. There’s no easy date to stamp on this other than “summer,” but we can at least give you an inkling as to when the news on the show’s return will be most likely announced.

Typically, premiere / return dates for any given show are handed out a few months before they come on the air, and we tend to think that’s going to happen here with the Kevin Costner series. More than likely, we’re not going to get a date until after production has been moving along steady for a while — the network won’t want to announce something, only to have to delay it a little bit later on after the fact.

We tend to think that by late April or May, the picture is going to start to become a little bit clearer, at least provided the series returns when we get around to late June or early July. This is the window that, at least to us, makes the most sense. There isn’t all that much in the way of competition out there at that time so when the dust settles, let’s just say that Yellowstone could really command a foothold of more or less the entire summer schedule. Let’s hope for that, and some awesome stuff, at the same time.

