Hightown season 3 premiere date: A reason for the delay?

Are we going to be seeing Hightown season 3 at some point this year? Without a doubt, the answer to that is “yes.” What we’re waiting for at this point is mostly just how long we’re going to be forced to wait, especially since filming has been done for months.

Luckily, we at least have in this piece more of a possible explanation as to why things are taking so long here, and it has to do with (as expected) some not-so-fun business matters behind the scenes.

Recently, we shared a piece featuring Heels star Stephen Amell explaining why that show hasn’t been on the air for a good while, and it is tied in part to the slow-moving split-up involving Lionsgate and Starz, who have been paired together for the past several years. The simple way to explain this is that the two parties are trying to figure out what belongs where and what certain things will cost, and it’s also one of the reasons why we have seen some of the cancellations that we have over the last little while. None of this is the most exciting stuff in the world to think about, but there’s no denying that it is playing a part in how Starz is doing their business at present.

In the end, all of this stuff will be figured out, and there is no reason to think that these snags are going to keep Monica Raymund and the rest of the cast off the air forever. It just feels pretty clear right now that we won’t be seeing the show back until at least late winter / early spring. If it was coming before that, why hasn’t the network said anything as of yet? Just file this under “things that make almost no sense.”

