The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Hopes for January

What could we learn in January when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, whether it be a premiere date or something else?

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is rather simple: You don’t be figuring out a start date for the Elisabeth Moss series this month. Hulu doesn’t even know one! For all parties, we’re in a situation right now where we’re going to be waiting a long time to figure out what’s coming up next. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the month has to be completely devoid of news, either.

When we are looking at January across the board, the #1 thing we’re really pondering over is if we’ll get a few interviews featuring the cast talking about when filming will kick off for the final episodes. The nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards are going to be announced once we get around to the middle of the month, and there is a chance that we get some good news for Moss or other cast members there. This could open the door for some interviews / teases for what could be coming up next, and of course there’s a lot that could be said here.

How much does the cast even know right now?

That’s another big question that we have to think about for the time being. It’s hard to imagine that all of the cast has seen the collective scripts for season 6 as of yet; they may have received a few assorted teases from the producers, but there is a chance that this is more or less it.

Ultimately, we’re in a situation where most of the info we may get is general in nature … but we’ll also take whatever we can at this point.

Where do you think that things are going moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Not only that, but when do you think we’re going to learn a premiere date? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

