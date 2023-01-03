Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The plan for January

What can we expect to learn this month when it comes to a Virgin River season 5 premiere date? There’s a lot to anticipate when it comes to the long-term future of this show, and we know that, of course, for many reasons.

First and foremost, let’s start this with a reminder that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama has already filmed its latest batch of episodes. Because of this, it does give Netflix a little bit more flexibility when it comes to 1) what they want to do with the show and 2) when they want to do it. Of course, none of this means that we’re going to get an announcement at any point in the near future. A good bit of patience is still going to be required here, especially in the month of January.

At present, the odds of there being a premiere-date announcement are slim to none. The only way we could imagine that news coming out is if the streaming service decided to push the show up to begin in March or April, and there is no evidence that they are willing to do that. The more likely situation is that the show starts once again in July, and that means we learn some more news about it in April or May.

Is there still a chance to learn something this month? In theory, sure! Netflix could go ahead and indicate when the series is coming back in terms of approximate window; or, they could share a few new official photos. Just like they won’t reveal a premiere date this month, we also would not expect them to share much when it comes to a trailer or even a teaser. This is stuff they’ll wait on until we’re a little closer.

What about a renewal?

We do think we could get that prior to the show’s return to Netflix, but this is a little too soon. You could theoretically see something like that when we get to the spring.

Related – Be sure to score some additional updates on the subject of Virgin River now

What are you hoping to learn with Virgin River season 5 during the month of January?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







