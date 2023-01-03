The Flash season 9 spoilers: David Ramsey, more to appear

As we prepare ourselves for the launch of The Flash season 9 next month, isn’t it nice to know some familiar faces will be stopping by?

Today, The CW confirmed (per Deadline) that a trio of familiar faces will be appearing in the final season including David Ramsey (John Diggle), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso a.k.a. Bloodwork), and Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West a.k.a. Kid Flash). All three have played an important role on the show before, but Ramsey’s presence is perhaps the most significant given that he has been a part of the Arrowverse longer than anyone actively appearing at this point.

To go along with this news, showrunner Eric Wallace released statements on the returning cast members. Take a look at what he had to say below:

Ramsey – “As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans.” said executive producer Eric Wallace. “Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time.”

Ramamurthy – “Ever since Sendhil turned in such a brilliantly haunting and unforgettable performance as the tortured Ramsey Rosso in Season Six, we’ve been looking for a way to bring him back … We also knew we wanted to have Ramsey play a part in Flash’s final race. Fortunately, everything came together and now the villainous Bloodwork’s return will set into motion one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet.”

Lonsdale – “We’re so happy to reunite with the incredibly talented Keiynan Lonsdale as a part of The Flash’s final season. Because Kid Flash isn’t just another speedster—he’s a beloved part of our Team Flash family,” said Wallace. “So as soon as we knew he was coming back, we set out to create a special and heartfelt story for his return. The result is a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before.”

Are there more surprises coming?

We tend to think so! It would be very hard to believe, after all, that the final season would not hold a few things up their sleeve until the last minute. They still haven’t confirmed that appearance from Javicia Leslie, though that is all over the internet already.

What are you most hoping to see from these characters on The Flash season 9?

